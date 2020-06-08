Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $175.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RACE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ferrari from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners upgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ferrari from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, CSFB reduced their target price on Ferrari from $205.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 34.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RACE stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $171.72. 2,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,571. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $127.73 and a fifty-two week high of $180.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Ferrari had a return on equity of 47.13% and a net margin of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.32 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

