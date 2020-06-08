Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 712.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,043,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 915,300 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Facebook were worth $174,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after buying an additional 3,993,741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,920,894,000 after buying an additional 1,132,053 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,006,041,000 after buying an additional 409,290 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Facebook by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,585,263,000 after buying an additional 2,405,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,189,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,275,066,000 after buying an additional 781,073 shares during the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on FB. Pivotal Research raised Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Facebook from $234.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.74.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $201,517.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 68,785 shares of company stock valued at $14,862,081 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $229.91. The stock had a trading volume of 8,018,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,883,920. The firm has a market cap of $655.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $240.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.95 and a 200-day moving average of $198.62.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.