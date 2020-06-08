EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ezcorp Inc. is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise. Through its lending function, the company makes relatively small, non-recourse loans secured by pledges of tangible personal property. The company contracts for a pawn service charge to compensate it for each pawn loan. “

EZPW has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of EZCORP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sidoti dropped their price target on shares of EZCORP from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of EZCORP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.75.

NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $6.45 on Friday. EZCORP has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.76 million, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.32.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. EZCORP had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $223.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that EZCORP will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in EZCORP by 758.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of EZCORP by 4,435.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

