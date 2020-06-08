EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its position in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,393,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 113,300 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.93% of EXACT Sciences worth $80,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in EXACT Sciences by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 187,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,855,000 after acquiring an additional 60,056 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in EXACT Sciences by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 220,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,765,000 after acquiring an additional 102,432 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EXACT Sciences by 340.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 13,320 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in EXACT Sciences by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 60,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 24,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in EXACT Sciences by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,427,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,799,000 after acquiring an additional 360,323 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Mark Stenhouse sold 11,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $677,332.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,519 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,712.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded EXACT Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.38.

EXAS stock traded up $3.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.73. 37,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,893. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $123.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of -113.82 and a beta of 1.86.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.47 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The company’s revenue was up 114.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

