Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €24.14 ($28.07).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EVK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.50 ($25.00) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Warburg Research set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.50 ($21.51) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

FRA:EVK traded up €0.23 ($0.27) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €25.16 ($29.26). 925,113 shares of the company were exchanged. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 12 month high of €32.97 ($38.34). The company has a fifty day moving average of €22.10 and a 200 day moving average of €23.81.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

