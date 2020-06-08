Eventbrite’s (EB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reiterated their buy rating on shares of Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EB. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Eventbrite from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eventbrite from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eventbrite has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.80.

Shares of EB opened at $11.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average is $15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.54. Eventbrite has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $22.90.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $49.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.78 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 51.80% and a negative net margin of 69.71%. Eventbrite’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eventbrite will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eventbrite during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Eventbrite by 1,826.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Eventbrite by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Eventbrite by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Eventbrite by 440.9% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

