Euronext’s (EUXTF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

EUXTF has been the topic of several other reports. Commerzbank lowered shares of Euronext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Euronext from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Euronext from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Euronext presently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:EUXTF opened at $91.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.98. Euronext has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $94.25.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues; and cash trading services, which include the provision of various marketplaces for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to directly buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

