Eugene Durenard Sells 25,000 Shares of Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX) Stock

Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX) Director Eugene Durenard sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $456,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eugene Durenard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 20th, Eugene Durenard sold 25,000 shares of Co-Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $460,000.00.

Shares of CODX opened at $15.98 on Monday. Co-Diagnostics Inc has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.93 and its 200-day moving average is $7.33.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Co-Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 81.15% and a negative net margin of 334.58%. The business had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Co-Diagnostics Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CODX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Co-Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CODX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 85.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

