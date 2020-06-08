Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Given New $183.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $150.00 to $183.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential downside of 10.38% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EL. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $179.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.95.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of EL traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $204.19. The stock had a trading volume of 408,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Estee Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $220.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.18 and its 200 day moving average is $188.69. The firm has a market cap of $73.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jane Lauder sold 35,596 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.45, for a total value of $6,102,934.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,218,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 5,500 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $896,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,524 shares of company stock worth $9,554,678. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 121,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,415,000 after buying an additional 5,471 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after buying an additional 11,056 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 282,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,040,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 226,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,175,000 after buying an additional 102,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 250,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,930,000 after buying an additional 38,368 shares during the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.