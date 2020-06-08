Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Stock Position Reduced by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,500 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $53,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 8.8% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,331,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,180,000 after acquiring an additional 593,974 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 47.7% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 171,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,365,000 after acquiring an additional 55,493 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 424.5% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 29,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after buying an additional 23,526 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 16.5% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.95.

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $203.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,160. The stock has a market cap of $73.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $220.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.69.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $896,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total transaction of $360,339.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $788,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,524 shares of company stock worth $9,554,678 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

