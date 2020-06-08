Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Shares of WTRG opened at $45.67 on Friday. Essential Utilities has a one year low of $30.40 and a one year high of $54.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.75.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $225.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.19 million. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2343 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $552,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $838,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

