Equillium (NYSE:EQ) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equillium (NYSE:EQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Equillium, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of EQ001 which is in clinical-stage. Equillium, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

Shares of NYSE:EQ opened at $2.96 on Friday. Equillium has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.80.

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03).

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equillium by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,245,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,261,000 after buying an additional 176,090 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equillium in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,989,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Equillium by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 292,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 151,109 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equillium by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equillium in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

