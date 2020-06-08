Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) CIO Sells $254,814.56 in Stock

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) CIO Brandon Thomas sold 3,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $254,814.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 272,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,625,221.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Brandon Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Brandon Thomas sold 10,535 shares of Envestnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $780,854.20.

On Thursday, May 28th, Brandon Thomas sold 13,098 shares of Envestnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $974,229.24.

NYSE:ENV opened at $75.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 53.32 and a beta of 1.77. Envestnet Inc has a one year low of $45.53 and a one year high of $87.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.21.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $246.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.32 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Envestnet Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Envestnet by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 450,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,335,000 after acquiring an additional 161,735 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Envestnet by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,175,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,827,000 after acquiring an additional 188,990 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Envestnet by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth $1,134,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

ENV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Envestnet from $72.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Envestnet from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Envestnet from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Compass Point cut Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Envestnet from $76.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envestnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

