EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $62.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EnerSys’ fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9%, while sales beat the same by 0.5%. Also, the company’s shares have declined narrower than the industry over the past six months. It expects its top-line performance to be hurt by end-market challenges in the first half of fiscal 2021, owing to the coronavirus outbreak. In the wake of the pandemic, the company has not provided any guidance for fiscal 2021. Moreover, rise in debt levels can increase its financial obligations. Notably, EnerSys seems to be more leveraged than the industry. In addition, given its extensive geographic presence, its business is exposed to geopolitical risks and headwinds arising from unfavorable foreign-exchange movements. However, we believe that a solid product portfolio and any new offering might aid the company.”

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ENS. Sidoti decreased their price objective on EnerSys from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on EnerSys from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded EnerSys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut EnerSys from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.33.

ENS stock opened at $72.98 on Friday. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $78.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.58.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.07). EnerSys had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $781.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. EnerSys’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.96%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in EnerSys by 11.8% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 84.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 57,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 26,366 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 43.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 3.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 86,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EnerSys

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

