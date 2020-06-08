Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Upgraded by Barclays to Overweight

Barclays upgraded shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Enel S.p.A. ADS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America upgraded Enel S.p.A. ADS from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Enel S.p.A. ADS from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS ENLAY opened at $8.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $85.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.50. Enel S.p.A. ADS has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $9.25.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

