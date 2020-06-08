Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) Director Sells $575,115.72 in Stock

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) Director Ronald Richard sold 6,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total value of $575,115.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,580.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ronald Richard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Emergent Biosolutions alerts:

On Tuesday, May 5th, Ronald Richard sold 8,375 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total transaction of $671,591.25.

On Monday, April 27th, Ronald Richard sold 7,893 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $615,654.00.

EBS stock opened at $86.91 on Monday. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 52-week low of $39.11 and a 52-week high of $93.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.38.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $192.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.79 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 6.15%. Emergent Biosolutions’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Emergent Biosolutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Guggenheim raised their target price on Emergent Biosolutions from $81.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Emergent Biosolutions from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 112.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 3.8% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Biosolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Biosolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.