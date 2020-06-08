Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 951,525 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 32,700 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $95,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EA. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 54.8% in the first quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 3,722 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.3% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 192,440 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $19,277,000 after acquiring an additional 11,328 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.1% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 12.6% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 119.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 367,307 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $36,793,000 after acquiring an additional 200,227 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In other news, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $96,586.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,571.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $523,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,552 shares of company stock valued at $25,485,580 in the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Nomura raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.72.

EA stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $118.41. 125,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,094,381. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $124.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.91.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 54.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Recommended Story: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.