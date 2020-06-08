Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock.

ESTC has been the subject of several other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elastic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Elastic from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.86.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $86.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.01 and a 200-day moving average of $66.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.80 and a beta of 0.94. Elastic has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $104.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.15 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 39.09% and a negative return on equity of 35.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elastic will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Elastic news, CEO Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $504,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,443,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,714,110.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 5,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $285,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 536,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,653,867.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,250 shares of company stock worth $5,713,013 in the last three months. 35.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Elastic by 4,344.4% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Elastic by 2,468.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Elastic by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 30.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

