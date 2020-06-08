Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Shares Sold by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC lessened its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 466.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

Shares of EFR stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.63. 12,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,773. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $13.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

