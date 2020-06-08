DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded DXP Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXP Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Stephens decreased their target price on DXP Enterprises from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded DXP Enterprises from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. DXP Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of DXPE stock opened at $24.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.60 million, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 2.80. DXP Enterprises has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $43.94.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $300.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.70 million. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 2.74%. Equities research analysts expect that DXP Enterprises will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy P. Halter acquired 10,000 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,953.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXPE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in DXP Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $1,812,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in DXP Enterprises by 136.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 133,636 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DXP Enterprises by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 129,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after buying an additional 43,420 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in DXP Enterprises by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after buying an additional 38,025 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in DXP Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

