Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 687,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 121,500 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $55,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in Duke Energy by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 4,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 7.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,255,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,564,000 after purchasing an additional 84,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.11. 136,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,475,920. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.96. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The company has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

In other news, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $103,339.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,946.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $126,165.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,615.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,566 shares of company stock worth $293,251. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.29.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

