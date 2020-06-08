Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Shares Acquired by Kinneret Advisory LLC

Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in shares of Dover by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 15,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Dover by 126,842.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 126,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,656,000 after purchasing an additional 126,842 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dover by 59.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Dover by 1.2% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 15,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 496,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,686,000 after buying an additional 43,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,572. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.61. Dover Corp has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $120.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21. Dover had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

In other Dover news, Director Eric A. Spiegel bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,878. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dover from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dover from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.89.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

