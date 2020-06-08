Donald A. Foss Sells 10,000 Shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Stock

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.40, for a total transaction of $4,124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,808,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,823,750.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC opened at $483.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $321.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $382.85. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a 12-month low of $199.00 and a 12-month high of $498.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 28.62, a current ratio of 28.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The credit services provider reported ($4.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($8.43). Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $389.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CACC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Janney Montgomery Scott decreased their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $350.00 to $150.00 and set a “market underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $316.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.40.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

