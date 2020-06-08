Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $27.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $30.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Domtar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James set a $24.00 price target on shares of Domtar and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Domtar from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Domtar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Domtar from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.91.

Shares of UFS stock opened at $24.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 245.60 and a beta of 1.71. Domtar has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $44.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Domtar had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Domtar will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UFS. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Domtar in the 1st quarter valued at $20,497,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Domtar in the 4th quarter valued at $33,375,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Domtar by 1,189.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 750,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,129,000 after buying an additional 692,184 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Domtar by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,003,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,360,000 after buying an additional 489,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Domtar by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,338,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,181,000 after buying an additional 332,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

