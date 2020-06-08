Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its price objective increased by Cowen from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Domo from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Domo from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Domo from $26.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Domo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Domo has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.43.

Domo stock opened at $32.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $912.33 million, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Domo has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $35.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.95.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.32 million. Domo had a negative net margin of 63.49% and a negative return on equity of 2,389.51%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.08) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Domo will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Domo by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,802,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,920,000 after acquiring an additional 45,030 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Domo by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,312,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,500,000 after acquiring an additional 466,542 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Domo by 30.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,000,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,941,000 after acquiring an additional 233,109 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Domo by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 909,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,758,000 after acquiring an additional 519,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Domo by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,799,000 after acquiring an additional 70,421 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

