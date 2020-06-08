Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

D stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.29. 1,111,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,676,125. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.97. The stock has a market cap of $70.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.68%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

