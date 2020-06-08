Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

DFS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Imperial Capital restated an outperform rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura Securities upgraded Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Discover Financial Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.93.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $60.62 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $92.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($2.34). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld acquired 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.50 per share, with a total value of $499,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,433. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 9,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

