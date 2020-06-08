Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on APPS. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of APPS opened at $9.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.24 million, a P/E ratio of 59.56 and a beta of 1.77. Digital Turbine has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $9.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.41.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.40 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 10.02%. Analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPS. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at about $637,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 279,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 64,135 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at about $894,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 211,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 30,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

