Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHIL opened at $121.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.35. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 52-week low of $75.00 and a 52-week high of $150.00.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.93 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 29.09%.

In related news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.16 per share, with a total value of $190,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,120. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 296.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. 52.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

