Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATCX) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATCX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Diamond Eagle Acquisition in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating for the company.

Get Diamond Eagle Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ ATCX opened at $10.20 on Thursday. Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $14.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.63.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $109.30 million during the quarter.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, program management, and consulting services in the United States. It offers materials engineering and testing, construction quality assurance, environmental, and disaster response and recovery services; and engineering and design, program management, and construction support services.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.