Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQ) Director Jeffrey W. Ubben Purchases 5,000,000 Shares

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQ) Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ VTIQ opened at $35.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.07. Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $38.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $24,326,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,072,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,259,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition by 419.2% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 97,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 78,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on industrial technology, transportation, and smart mobility industries.

