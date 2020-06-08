Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Telekom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.85.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DTEGY opened at $17.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.43. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70.
About Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.
