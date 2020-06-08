Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Telekom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.85.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTEGY opened at $17.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.43. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

