Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for ABB (NYSE:ABB)

Deutsche Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital downgraded ABB from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded ABB from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Vertical Research cut ABB from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.66.

ABB stock opened at $21.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.08. ABB has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $25.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.99.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that ABB will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of ABB by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 18,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of ABB by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its position in shares of ABB by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 11,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ABB by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ABB by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

