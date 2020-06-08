Deutsche Bank Boosts DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target to $67.00

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DISH. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of DISH Network from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of DISH Network in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.42.

DISH opened at $35.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.83. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.65.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DISH Network will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $76,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at $378,894.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

