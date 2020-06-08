Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DESP. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Despegar.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.17.

Shares of NYSE DESP opened at $9.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.42. Despegar.com has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $663.75 million, a PE ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $145.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Despegar.com’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Despegar.com will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DESP. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Despegar.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $887,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Despegar.com by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 565,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 94,200 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Despegar.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Despegar.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Despegar.com by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

