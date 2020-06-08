Derwent London (LON:DLN) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Derwent London (LON:DLN) in a report published on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,600 ($47.36) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DLN has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Derwent London from GBX 3,400 ($44.73) to GBX 2,680 ($35.25) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Derwent London to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,000 ($52.62) to GBX 4,275 ($56.24) in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Derwent London to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,600 ($47.36) to GBX 3,958 ($52.07) in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Derwent London has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,624.33 ($47.68).

Get Derwent London alerts:

LON DLN opened at GBX 3,280 ($43.15) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66. Derwent London has a twelve month low of GBX 2,462 ($32.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,362 ($57.38). The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,997.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,600.46.

In related news, insider Damian Wisniewski sold 10,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,761 ($36.32), for a total value of £291,202.67 ($383,060.60). Also, insider Simon P. Silver acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,932 ($38.57) per share, with a total value of £102,620 ($134,990.79).

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 86 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2018, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.