Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO Sells $1,434,000.00 in Stock

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.70, for a total transaction of $1,434,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,656,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Wednesday, May 20th, David M. Obstler sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,409,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $70.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Datadog has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $75.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion and a PE ratio of -471.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $131.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.73 million. The business’s revenue was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.08.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 29.63% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

