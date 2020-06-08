DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR (OTCMKTS:DKILY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. manufactures air conditioning equipment for household and commercial use. The company also operates chemical, oil hydraulics, defense system and electronics businesses. It operates primarily in Japan, Asia and Oceania, Europe, the United States, China and internationally. DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

DKILY stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.59. DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $15.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.79.

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. Its air-conditioning products include room air-conditioning systems, air purifiers, heat-pump hot-water-supply and room-heating systems, packaged air-conditioning systems, multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings, air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants, absorption refrigerators, freezers, water chillers, turbo refrigerator equipment, air-handling units, air filters, industrial dust collectors, and marine-type container refrigeration systems.

