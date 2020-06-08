DA Davidson Boosts Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Price Target to $18.50

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

YEXT has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Yext in a research report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Yext from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.81.

Get Yext alerts:

Shares of YEXT opened at $16.31 on Friday. Yext has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $22.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average of $14.20.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $85.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.14 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 61.91% and a negative net margin of 41.78%. Yext’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yext will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $25,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 211,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,187.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $133,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 3,690,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,191,778.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 370,099 shares of company stock valued at $4,927,046. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Yext by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 200,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Yext by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 17,296 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Yext during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Yext by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Yext by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.