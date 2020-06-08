CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Wedbush upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.92.

CTMX stock opened at $8.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.83. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $49.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.93 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 99.72% and a negative net margin of 97.83%. Equities analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CytomX Therapeutics news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 36,000 shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 24.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

