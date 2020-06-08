Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

CMLS has been the subject of several other research reports. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on Cumulus Media from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cumulus Media from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of CMLS opened at $7.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average is $10.71. Cumulus Media has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $19.18. The stock has a market cap of $132.56 million, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.71.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.41). Cumulus Media had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $227.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMLS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 834,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 14,008 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC lifted its position in Cumulus Media by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 671,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 7,673 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Cumulus Media by 200.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 575,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,108,000 after buying an additional 383,768 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cumulus Media by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 421,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 161,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cumulus Media by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 356,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 84,215 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells broadcasting time on its owned or operated stations to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 433 owned-and-operated stations in 88 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

