Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,274,089 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 681,700 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.07% of Cree worth $257,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CREE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cree during the 4th quarter valued at $110,518,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cree by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,106,400 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $74,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,171 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cree by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,711,368 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $78,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,563 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Cree by 272.4% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 714,416 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $32,970,000 after acquiring an additional 522,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cree by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 986,704 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $45,536,000 after acquiring an additional 375,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CREE traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.03. The company had a trading volume of 48,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,686. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CREE. JMP Securities raised shares of Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cree from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Cree from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

