Credit Suisse Group Boosts Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Price Target to $13.50

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $8.00 to $13.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SPWH. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.19.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

SPWH opened at $13.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.14 million, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average is $7.13.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $246.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kent Vernon Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,579.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.