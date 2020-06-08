Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $132.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Cracker Barrel have underperformed the industry so far this year. Recently, the company reported dismal third-quarter fiscal 2020 results, wherein earnings and revenues not only missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also declined on a year-over-year basis. The dismal performance was primarily caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Due to this, the company suspended its dividend and stock buyback programs. Also, higher labor costs along with decline in traffic are likely to dent profits going forward. Notably, earning estimates for 2020 have declined in the past 30 days. However, increased focus on menu innovation, marketing strategies along with seasonal promotions and cost-cutting efforts are likely to aid the company. The company is also gradually reopening its dining services on lifting of the lockdown.”

CBRL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $133.43.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $129.62 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $53.61 and a 12-month high of $180.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 563.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.81.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $432.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.22 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl T. Berquist bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.60 per share, with a total value of $229,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,239.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,752.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 685.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

