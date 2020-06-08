CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barrington Research currently has a $59.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CRAI. ValuEngine lowered CRA International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered CRA International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered CRA International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of CRA International stock opened at $43.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.13 million, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.46. CRA International has a 12 month low of $21.96 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $126.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.20 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 4.78%. CRA International’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CRA International will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. CRA International’s payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of CRA International by 10.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 235,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,865,000 after purchasing an additional 21,814 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CRA International by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRA International in the first quarter valued at $2,451,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CRA International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of CRA International by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

