Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.39 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

NYSE JNJ opened at $147.50 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

