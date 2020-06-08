Costco Wholesale’s (COST) Hold Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $319.38.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ:COST opened at $312.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $306.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.31. The stock has a market cap of $137.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $247.74 and a 1-year high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,943 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,696 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.