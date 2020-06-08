Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) in a research report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $330.00 price target on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on COST. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $319.38.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $312.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $306.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $247.74 and a 12 month high of $325.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total transaction of $1,546,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,133.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,943 shares of company stock worth $5,250,696. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

