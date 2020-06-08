Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Director Sells $622,440.00 in Stock

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $622,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,543,144. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $312.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $137.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.31. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $247.74 and a fifty-two week high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $3,440,000. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.38.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

