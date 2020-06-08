Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Director Sells $622,440.00 in Stock

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $622,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,543,144. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $312.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $137.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.31. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $247.74 and a fifty-two week high of $325.26.
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $3,440,000. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.38.
Costco Wholesale Company Profile
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.
