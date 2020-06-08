Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Corcept Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.75.

CORT opened at $14.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.90. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $17.48.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $93.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.01 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 31.64% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $471,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CORT. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 22.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 30.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

